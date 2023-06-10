The winger signs 27 very heavy points and together with Brown and usual Jokic allows the Nuggets to clear the house of the Heat again. In the night between Monday and Tuesday the first match point in Colorado

Not only talent but also a lot of personality, Denver doesn’t make discounts and Miami has to surrender, thus collecting its fourth consecutive home defeat this postseason. With a clear demonstration of superiority, the Nuggets arrive one step away from the finish line by winning game-4 108-95 and thus taking one step away from the finish line. The Larry O’Brien Trophy is now very close and can become a reality for the team from Colorado with a success in race-5. Denver defends great in the second half, receives key production from players like Gordon (27 points) and Brown (21), and eventually goes on to win easily despite Jokic’s foul trouble in the fourth quarter.

Firm start — Denver starts with the right defensive intensity and makes life for Miami’s attack decidedly complicated. On the other side of the field, however, the Nuggets take a while to fuel. The landlords are struggling to find rhythm also because they run into avoidable turnover. Porter Jr. is unable to shake off the shooting problems of the series and seems insecure every time he tries a conclusion, with the entry of Brown in his place things improve for Denver, and it is no coincidence, and the guests arrive to +7. But Butler wakes up and the end of the first quarter belongs to the Heat. Miami closes the fraction with a 10-2 run, signed by a Butler who signs seven points and, at the siren, scores the overtaking triple. See also The League in Dazn: "Tell us how you solve the problems." The platform: "Compensation for customers"

Decisive Gordon — The Nuggets thus find themselves below at the beginning of the second half but Gordon takes care of igniting the guests’ attack. The former Magic not only attacks the iron but also finds two very heavy triples. With Vincent and Strus in great difficulty, Spo relies on Lowry and the Miami veteran responds by keeping the Heat in his wake with his production. Jokic starts to score both from below and from the perimeter, Murray stutters but Denver stays ahead. Adebayo’s movements in the painted area create problems for the Nuggets defense, Butler makes himself heard but Gordon (15 points in the second period) is relentless and coach Malone’s team thus reaches +9 before slowing down late in the first half. In one way or another, Miami manages to limit the damage, arriving at the rest four lengths late.

In the second half — The excellent ball circulation at the start of the second half gives the Nuggets good shots. Porter Jr. tries to get back on track with two consecutive field goals and Denver takes the double-digit lead. Love’s sudden acceleration helps Miami which, however, becomes too confusing in attack. Nine points from the former Cavs are not enough, Denver stays away with a Jokic who always does the right thing in attack. Even with difficulty, the Heat manage to stay in the slipstream but a great evening Gordon signs the last seven points of the third period of the Colorado team, giving the Nuggets +13. Denver seems totally in control of the match but two quick whistles to Jokic, the second courtesy of Scott Foster, definitely dubious, force coach Malone to bring the Serbian back to the bench with five fouls 9’24” from the siren. The public makes itself heard, Miami understands that it has to push and the home team approaches with pride, reaching -5 with Butler’s three-point game. Denver doesn’t get upset and with a very heavy triple Murray shuts up the Kaseya Center. The defense of the Nuggets does not concede anything anymore and in attack an excellent Gordon and a Brown who with his 21 points from the bench makes the difference send the Heat to the mat. Denver will therefore be able to play its first match point in front of the friendly crowd on Monday in game-5. See also Cristiano Ronaldo bought the most expensive villa in Portugal (photos)

You love me: Butler 25 (8/14, 1/3, 6/9 tl), Adebayo 20, Lowry 13. Rebounds: Adebayo 11. Assists: Lowry, Butler 7.

Denver: Gordon 27 (8/11, 3/4, 2/3 tl), Jokic 23, Brown 21. Rebounds: Jokic 12. Assists: Murray 12.

