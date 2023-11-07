The Civil Police of Goiás, in Brazil, investigates the death of Ielly Gabriele Alves23 years old, a woman who filmed the moment in which her ex-boyfriend, identified as Diego Fonseca Borges, pointed at her and Shooting with a firearm.

The young woman worked as a salesperson and was preparing to start a technical nursing course. Unfortunately, passed away.

(You can read: They murder 3 Colombians in Costa Rica and leave a letter with a strong message: this is known).

Young woman recorded the moment her boyfriend killed her

A shocking video on social networks has gone around the world because it recorded the moment in which a man takes out a gun, points it at his girlfriend, who is recording him, and shoots. In the images you can see that the cell phone falls and thus the recording ends.

Those involved in the footage were two boyfriends who had been in a relationship for a year and seven months.

Apparently, the same murderer called the authorities and, according to the report, he told them a completely different version.

However, the testimony was so inconsistent that they decided to capture him while the facts were clarified.

(Also: A Colombian family disappears in the Mexican state of Zacatecas: this is known).

The moment was captured on video

The young woman’s aunt found the video

In conversation with OR GLOBEpolice chief Thiago Saad, in charge of the case, said that Diego Fonseca told the police an inconsistent version, still in the health unit, after the death of the victim. And although he declared himself innocent, the authorities took him to the police station.

See also Afghanistan, killed by Taliban leader Isis 'mind' attack Kabul The victim’s aunt went to the police station and presented her cell phone (Ielly), opened it and showed the video that she had recorded recording her own death.

“He stated that a motorcycle passed by with two boys, they fired firearms and that one shot hit his girlfriend. But he could not explain exactly where the incident occurred and how it happened. The police began to find this very strange. When the victim’s death was confirmed, the experts analyzed it and realized that the bullet entry hole did not match the version presented by him. Then they decided to take him to the police station, where they asked him questions,” said police chief Thiago Saad.

It was then that The woman’s aunt brought the cell phone on which the video was. “The victim’s aunt went to the police station and presented her (Ielly) cell phone, opened it and showed the video that she had recorded recording her own death,” added the police chief.

(Also: Panama bans metal mining indefinitely amid several protests).

Eight years in prison was requested.

After clear evidence, the man was charged with qualified homicide and could also be charged with femicide

In an interview with TV Anhanguera, Ielly’s mother reported that she saw her daughter arrive home with bruises, after arguments with Diego Borges. Despite this, a police report was never filed, according to Olesiane.

The authorities do not find the weapon

That same day, the young woman told her aunt that she was going to Diego’s family ranch, in Jataí, at his invitation, because she had bought a “toy.”

The firearm has not been found by authorities.

The aunt says that she contacted him earlier that day and told him that she was going to her uncle’s (the suspect) ranch because he took “a little toy,” which would be the firearm, and that there they were going to shoot at the ranch. Both were drinking alcohol and shooting at targets, police chief tells OR GLOBE.

(You may be interested in: Journalists warn in Washington about impunity in crimes against journalists).

The same aunt points out that the man “I thought the gun had run out of ammunition.”

However, the authorities are investigating whether there was premeditation, since the invitation was to an isolated place.

What to do if you feel that you are a victim of gender violence?

Between January and July of this 2023, 16 femicides have been charged in Bogotá and 159 women have been murdered throughout Colombia, according to figures from the National Government.

“If your life is at risk, call 123, the city’s emergency line. If you were a victim of violence, you can call the purple line of the Women’s Secretariat, 018000112137”said Diana Rodríguez, Secretary of Women.

Also if you or a woman in your environment is a victim of psychological, physical, economic or sexual violence, you can contact the national line 155.

Likewise, you can report it on the lines of the Attorney General’s Office at the national number 018000919748, from your cell phone by dialing 122 or in Bogotá at 601 5702000.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

*With information from O GLOBO

More news

There are already 302 people in shelters in El Salvador, after the passage of tropical storm Pilar

This is ‘Satan’, the fearsome hitman of the Aragua Train captured in Ecuador

The audios about the Marset drug trafficker that led to the resignation of the chancellor of Uruguay