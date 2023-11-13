Many factors influence when preparing to travel to another city, you must have immigration documents, money and even accommodation ready. A woman who lives in Miami, Florida and traveled to Berlin discovered that she was not ready to reach her destination as soon as the plane landed.. At that moment, the young woman noticed that she had made the fatal mistake of not bringing a coat and that she was not ready to face the cold temperatures of the German autumn, which became a viral TikTok video.

Lea Louisa Schefke shared a video on TikTok of the moment she realized that all the other passengers on her flight were rushing to put on their coats and jackets, before getting off the plane in Berlin, which that day was at 5° Celsius, equivalent to 42° Fahrenheit. The clip, which he called “I, in fact, was not well at all,” has accumulated 3,500,000 views and 105,600 likes.

The TikToker, who was born in Germany, has been living in Florida for so long that she totally forgot that upon arriving at her destination she would have to be prepared for the low temperatures of the European autumn. “Being so used to the constant hot Miami weather definitely didn’t help.” said to Newsweek the singer, who traveled to Berlin to record the video for a song, so her luggage included costumes for filming and not outerwear.

The video published on the @lealouisa profile of the Chinese social network quickly shows how all the passengers prepare for the cold, while Louisa tries to face the situation with humor. “My Miami self putting on a Brandy Melville cardigan over a tank top thinking I’ll be fine.””says the publication.

Prepared travelers give their opinion

Many viewers of the video empathized with Louisa and her mistake, who took several days to buy a coat, since she landed on the weekend and the stores were closed. Users shared their own experiences with smoky commentsr like “I did the same thing in Holland… I wasn’t doing well either”, “My Florida self went on a business trip to Montana in a cardigan. My client lent me her coat because she was so worried” and “This is about to be me flying to the Arctic Circle in February from Hawaii, I’ll probably forget and get on the plane in flip flops.”

However, there were those who attacked her for her lack of preparation. “Don’t people look for the timing of their destinations? “How do you pack your clothes?”“Do people not know the weather where they are going?”, and “It is November in Germany, sorry, but what did you expect?” were some of the comments that Internet users made at Louisa, reproaching her for her mistake.