A raccoon breaks into the City Hall of the Mexican city of Acapulco and disrupts a meeting of the city council

A wild animal snuck into the city hall of the Mexican city of Acapulco and frightened officials. During a meeting of the city council, a raccoon fell from the ceiling, falling into the room through the ceiling panel, writes Daily Mail.

The publication published footage from CCTV cameras, where you can see how the raccoon runs around the table. At this time, many officials climb into chairs in fear, while others laugh. The footage also shows a second raccoon perched on the edge of a ceiling panel. The commotion continued until the animal ran out the front door, after which the interrupted meeting continued.

According to the publication, the incident occurred when the city council considered the budget for January and February. It is noted that Acapulco City Hall is located inside Papagayo Park, in the vicinity of which many raccoons roam. However, how the wild animal made its way into the building is unknown.

