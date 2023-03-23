Producer Iosif Prigozhin, in an interview with Moslenta, said about the “lost attic” of some Russian pop artists. According to him, we are talking about Nikolai Noskov and Vakhtang Kikabidze.

The interlocutor said that having been producing artists for many years, he noticed how many of them, having gained popularity and money, change a lot and you have to literally get to know them again.

“They have an attic going, they immediately forget who they were bending before. I will not beat around the bush, I’m talking about Kolya Noskov now. I devoted eight years of my life to him. Am I supposed to just give them to him? I also once gave eight years of my life to Buba Kikabidze, ”said Prigozhin, noting that he regrets the time spent on these artists.

