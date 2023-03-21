She gave advice for maintaining a clear oval of the face on a personal page on the Instagram social network banned in the Russian Federation, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia), ex-lover of rapper Timati, famous model Anastasia Reshetova. She urged for the sake of preserving youth to monitor sleep and nutrition.

To get rid of facial puffiness and jowls, the 27-year-old celebrity advised to keep fit and get enough sleep. In her opinion, it is healthy habits that will help maintain a clear oval of the face for as long as possible. Reshetova noted that her peers should not resort to the services of cosmetologists.

The previously famous model revealed a beauty ritual for hair care.