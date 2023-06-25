In A Week in the World we analyze the high media attention that the search for the Titan has received, the private submersible that was heading to the remains of the Titanic and whose disappearance unleashed a whole deployment by sea and air for several days. We also discussed recent moves in diplomatic relations between China, the US, and India; alternatives to the Bukele model in Central America and the controversy over the government dissolution of an environmental movement in France.

