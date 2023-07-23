In this Una Semana en El Mundo program, we analyze the most disputed electoral campaign in the recent history of Spain. The latest polls suggest that the current Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has a difficult time remaining at the helm of the Executive and that it is possible that the far-right party Vox will be able to come to power in coalition with the Popular Party. We also comment on the latest events of the war in Ukraine and the start of the Women’s Soccer World Cup.

#Week #World #extreme #power #Spain