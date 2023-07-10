The United Nations World Population Monitoring Panel revealed that the UAE is among only 6 countries around the world that have 50 percent or more of women out of the total members of Parliament, while it achieved 100 percent of female enrollment in the primary stage, while the service coverage index in the framework of Comprehensive health coverage in the country is 78%, which is one of the highest rates in the world.

The panel, which is affiliated with the United Nations and is specialized in displaying the latest numbers and data related to the status of women around the world, indicated that the country is among the countries that provide high and advanced levels in public health files, especially for women and youth, in addition to its progress in the file of rights and levels of gender balance at the level of the countries of the world.

It included gender equality rates in school enrollment, information on sexual and reproductive health and fertility, in addition to illiteracy and education levels, among others. The UAE recorded clear progress in most aspects of the report based on many indicators and statistical data.

The report indicated that 99 percent of births in the UAE take place under the supervision of skilled health personnel, while the report specified the life expectancy of women in the UAE at birth at 83 years.

The report monitors women’s ability to exercise their right to make decisions related to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, fertility rates, and the number of postpartum deaths, in addition to levels of education and illiteracy.

Globally, the report confirmed that the results showed the continued low level of women’s rights in the global level, especially with regard to gender balance and basic rights such as health care and education, stressing that women make up 49.7% of the world’s population, but the levels of the level of rights available to them remain less than ambitious.

The report emphasized that this regression leads to the exclusion of women and girls from education, and a decline in their proportions in the workforce and leadership positions. It limits their tasks and their ability to make decisions related to their health and their sexual and reproductive lives; It also increases their exposure to violence and harmful practices and causes preventable maternal deaths, with one woman dying every two minutes from pregnancy or childbirth.

The report emphasized the importance of advancing gender equality to create a more just, resilient and sustainable world and that the skills, creativity, resources and power of women and girls are essential to addressing demographic and other challenges that threaten our future, including climate change and conflict.

The UNFPA State of World Population 2023 report stresses the importance of empowering women and girls, which contributes to the prosperity of women’s lives and the lives of their families.

The results of the report came in conjunction with the United Nations commemoration tomorrow (July 11) of the International Population Day, which focuses on the importance of population issues in the world.

Current estimates are that approximately 83 million people are added to the world’s population each year. Even assuming that fertility levels continue to decline, the world population is projected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050, and 11.2 billion in 2100, according to projections of the intermediate variables.