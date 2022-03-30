Jam this Tuesday Wednesday morning on the A-7, towards Murcia, at the height of Santomera. / DGT

THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 08:39



A traffic accident early in the morning has caused long delays on the A-7 motorway, towards Murcia, on the border between Santomera and the province of Alicante. According to data from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), the incident has forced the right lane to be cut, causing a traffic jam between kilometers 554 and 556.

The traffic accident occurred at 7:44 a.m. and two cars were involved in it. The Region’s 112 Emergency Coordination Center also reported that no driver was injured.