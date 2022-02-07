THE TRUTH Murcia Monday, 7 February 2022, 20:29



A 17-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman had to be transferred this Tuesday to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena as a result of the injuries they suffered after a traffic accident, in which a tourism and a scooter were involved, in the intersection between Reina Victoria Eugenia avenue and Wssel de Guimbarda street in the port city.

The Region’s 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 6:04 p.m. warning of the event. Agents from the Local Police of the Cartagena City Council and two ambulances from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies traveled to the scene.

The displaced toilets attended ‘in situ’ to the young woman who was driving the scooter, who was transferred to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury. The tourism driver was also taken to Santa Lucía, although 112 did not detail her injuries.