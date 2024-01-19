A Roma, Texas, city official faces criminal charges after being arrested for transporting immigrants in an official vehicle. The quiet town, located in Starr County at the southern tip of the state, is now in the spotlight due to this incident that raises questions about who the officer is and the implications of his arrest.

The detained official, whose identity has not yet been officially revealed, faces accusations related to immigrant smuggling. This event generated outrage among the city authorities, who issued a statement in which they stated that they would proceed against their employee to the final consequences.

The mayor of the city of Rome, Jaime Escobar Jr., He clarified that the worker is part of the Water Meter Department. The vehicle he used to transport three illegal migrants, who were placed at the disposal of the authorities, is a pickup truck owned by the city.

Rome, located on the banks of the Rio Grande, is known for being a prosperous agricultural and commercial center. About 100 kilometers north of the border with Mexico and 200 kilometers south of McAllen, the largest city in Starr County, Rome is in a strategic position for the passage of migrants.

They investigate the possible existence of a migrant smuggling network in Texas

With the arrest, a process was opened to determine the possible participation of more people and the existence of smuggling networks in the region.. Authorities are conducting extensive investigations to determine the extent of the problem and whether the official acted alone or in collaboration with others.

The city of Roma, Texas, is in a strategic position for the passage of migrants Photo: City of Rome / Facebook

The arrest of this official highlights the tense situation on the Texas border, where the crossing of illegal immigrants has been a source of conflict between the governments of the United States and Mexico. The US government's pressure on Mexico to deter migrants from crossing illegally has intensified security and surveillance measures in the region.