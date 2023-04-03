Monday, April 3, 2023, 11:33





The PP would manage to be the party with the most votes in the Region of Murcia in the next elections on May 28, with 22 deputies, and would remain two seats short of an absolute majority, according to an NC Report survey published this Monday by the LA newspaper REASON. The formation led by López Miras would obtain 42.9% of the votes and could revalidate the Government of the Community if it obtained the support or abstention of Vox, which would add two more seats in the Regional Assembly and reach six seats, with 12 .4% of the ballots issued.

The left bloc could not cope with these results, since the sum of the rest of the parties would not even be enough to match the results of the Popular Party, according to this NC Report survey. Thus, the PSOE would be left with 15 seats, two less than those obtained by Diego Conesa in the 2019 regional elections. The party now led by José Vélez would touch 30% of the votes.

Meanwhile, the coalition of Podemos and Izquierda Unida in the Region would improve its results and obtain one more deputy in the regional Parliament, reaching 7.6% of the ballots deposited in the polls.

The rest of the parties that attend these elections would not get representation, as they need to overcome the barrier of 5% of the votes to obtain a seat. These results would mean the disappearance of Ciudadanos in the Regional Assembly, which would lose the six deputies it won in the 2019 elections.