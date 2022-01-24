During the last days of last year and the first days of 2022, the Omicron variant produced an increase in infections and the accumulated incidence. A strain of the virus that has been shown to be more contagious, but less serious.

Precisely one of the most characteristic aspects of this variant has been its high transferability, that is, faster contagion. However, unlike other variants such as Delta, the symptoms are milder and it has a greater number of mutations. The symptoms are not the same in Omicron than in Delta. The fatigue, fever, muscle pain, or runny nose they were not common with the previous strain and yes in Ómicron.

A study carried out both by experts from the university of kent (United Kingdom) and by scientists from the Frankfurt Goethe University (Germany), published in the magazine ‘Nature‘, has revealed the reason why Omicron is less serious what Delta. In addition, he points out that antivirals “will be essential to protect the most vulnerable people” against COVID-19.

Furthermore, the researchers found that Ómicron is sensitive to several of medications most important for the treatment of COVID-19, among which are ribavirine, remdesivir, favipravir and paxlovid, the antiviral launched by Pfizer.

Omicron, less sensitive to interferon inhibition

The final result of the research reveals that the last known strain of SARS-CoV-2 has a decreased sensitivity to “interferon inhibition”. Interferons are proteins produced to boost the immune system to fight biological agent such as viruses or bacteria. This was assured by researcher Martin Michaelis.

“Our study provides an explanation for why the Omicron variant does not cause severe disease. This is because Omicron, unlike Delta, unable to effectively suppress the immune response of host cell interferon” he mentioned. That is, ORmicron remains sensitive to a wide range of anti-SARS-CoV-2 drugs.

The end of the pandemic, in the mouth of many experts

One of the main topics of debate among the scientific community is none other than the date for the end of the pandemic. The vast majority think that the pandemic as we know it could even end this year. Although all agree that vaccines will play an important role in this process.

Also from the WHO they have shared in a certain way this opinion. This was stated by the director of the organization for Europe, Hans Kluge. “For a few weeks there will be global immunity.”.