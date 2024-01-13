Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the “Al Mughira Championship,” the second phase of the Al Dhafra Grand Kingfishing Championship for men and women, was launched, in its fifth session 2023-2024, in Al Mirfa City.

Competitors flocked to present the kingfish they had caught, and the highest weight on the second day of the tournament reached 19 kilograms, while the rest of the competitors preferred to wait until the end of the race period approached, hoping to catch the best sizes and weights.

The tournament participants confirmed that the weather conditions are “encouraging” to catch larger weights in the current season.

The organizing committee allocated 20 prizes for the second stage, worth 680,000 dirhams, including 10 prizes for the men’s category and 10 prizes for the women’s category. The first place winner in each category receives 80,000 dirhams, second place receives 60,000 dirhams, and third place receives 50,000 dirhams. AED, and valuable prizes are distributed up to tenth place.

The organizing committee was keen to provide all preparations and equipment to make it easier for the competitors and provide a distinguished competitive atmosphere, bringing together lovers of traditional marine sports.

Abdullah Hamad Al Mazrouei, the kingfisher competitor, confirmed that the tournament was strong and encouraged young people to adhere to the heritage of their fathers and grandfathers.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that the current year witnessed a decrease in weights, due to weather conditions, and it is expected that the closing day will witness more large weights.