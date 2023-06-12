“Izvestia”: a fighter released from captivity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called mutual support the secret of survival

A fighter of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces), Vladislav, released from the captivity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), told what helped him survive the imprisonment. About this he reported in an interview with Izvestia.

The military spoke about the “secret of survival” in captivity and called mutual support the key to being in such conditions. According to him, the prisoners strove to stick together, “gathered in groups” to cope.

Vladislav noted that after his release, he talked with his family for the first time in six months. “I heard for the first time, probably six months later on the phone … Mom was crying,” he admitted.

On June 11, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the return of 94 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity. The released soldiers will be taken to medical facilities for treatment and rehabilitation.