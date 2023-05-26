The Football Association announced a week ago that Tony, the England and Brentford striker, was suspended for 8 months and fined 50,000 pounds sterling, for 232 violations of betting rules.

Tony (27 years old and 20 league goals) will not be able to play for club or national team until his suspension ends on January 16, 2024.

The news came as a great shock, especially since the league’s third top scorer this season, behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, presented an exceptional level and made Brentford compete for European seats.

New discoveries

After announcing the suspension, the federation revealed, on Friday, the details of the player’s betting, amid talk about his “addiction” state.

The union’s shocking announcement read: