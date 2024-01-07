The Israeli army quickly closed all entrances to Ramallah in the West Bank after the shooting.

Our correspondent in the West Bank reported that “Magen David Adom crews and paramedics determined that a 30-year-old Israeli died from gunshot wounds.”

He pointed out that the location of the shooting was on the bypass road north of Ramallah in the Oyoun al-Thieves area.

In the Jenin area, in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said that an Israeli female soldier was killed after she was injured by the explosion of an explosive device in Jenin at dawn on Sunday.

The Israeli army announced earlier today that 4 soldiers were injured, including 2 in critical condition, after they were injured by an explosive device explosion.

The Israeli army said that during the night operation in Jenin, “fighters were injured after stepping on a powerful explosive device. A combat helicopter assisted with air fire in the rescue operation, and the operation continued after several hours to rescue the vehicle and the rest of the forces from the scene.”

It is not known whether the female soldier was killed by the explosion of the explosive device itself.