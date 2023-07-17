“It is with great sadness that we report the tragic death of a firefighter from injuries sustained while fighting a wildfire in the Fort Layard area on Saturday afternoon,” said Jessica Davey Quantic of Northwest Territories Relief Services.“.

A firefighter died in western Canada on Thursday, and it was the first death in the field since the start of Canada’s historic fire season.

“We must never forget the service and sacrifice of the first responders“.

The Northwest Territories are facing a severe drought this year, and in recent days temperatures have been breaking records in some places.

Currently there are 89 active fires in this area, 12 of which are out of control. The fire destroyed more than 809,000 hectares in this area.

The temperature in Canada is rising faster than the rest of the world due to its geographical location. In recent years, the country has faced severe weather phenomena that have increased in intensity and frequency due to climate change..