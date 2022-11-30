Saudi Arabia bottomed the group with 3 points, while Argentina led with 6 points, then Poland with a fair play advantage over Mexico, after each of them scored 4 points.

Reasons for retraction

• The Saudi national team exerted all its efforts in the opening match of the group against Argentina to achieve a historic victory with two goals to one, but the impact of the meeting was negative after that, physically and technically.

• Al-Akhdar started his second match against Poland with high pressure from the first minute, only to end his energy early and suffer a physical breakdown in the second half, which resulted in his opponent’s superiority with two clean goals, and wasting many of the achieved opportunities.

• In the third match, the Saudi team appeared in a state of complete exhaustion for most of its players, and the phenomenon of players falling was repeated in many physical contacts with competitors, and also due to muscle injuries.

• French coach Hervé Renard, coach of the Saudi national team, stressed after the first match the need to forget the victory and focus on the next two matches, but he did not succeed in isolating the players psychologically from their great achievement by defeating one of the strongest candidates to win the title, as this negatively affects the team’s performance in general.

• The Tuwaiq Mountain Falcons suffered many injuries, and played their last match against Mexico without the quartet Salman Al-Faraj, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Muhammad Al-Buraik and Abdul-Ilah Al-Maliki, and completed the absences of player Ali Al-Bulayhi by leaving the stadium injured in the last match.

Participation gains

• The Saudi national team achieved many gains despite its early exit from the World Cup, most notably recording a historic defeat for the Argentine national team and breaking the unbeaten streak of Tango after 36 matches during which it did not know the taste of loss.

• Adel Salem Al-Dosari, the number of his compatriot Sami Al-Jaber and Tunisian Wahbi Al-Khazri, as the most record for the Arabs in the World Cup, with 3 goals for each of them.

• The Saudi national team scored 3 goals in the World Cup, which is the best number it has achieved since the 1994 World Cup in America, when Al-Akhdar scored 4 goals.