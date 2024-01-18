A court in St. Petersburg sentenced a man who tried to set fire to a military registration and enlistment office to 8 years.

The 1st Western District Military Court sentenced Maxim Asriyan to eight years in prison (included in the list of terrorists and extremists), arrested for attempting to set fire to a military registration and enlistment office in St. Petersburg. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the joint press service of the city courts.

The man was found guilty under Part 3 of Article 30, Part 1 of Article 205 (“Attempted terrorist act”) and Article 275 (“Treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He will serve the first 2.5 years in prison, and the rest of the term in a maximum security colony.

It is clarified that Asriyan entered into a pre-trial cooperation agreement.

Previously, a court in St. Petersburg fined 40 thousand rubles to a teacher who knew about Asriyan’s intentions to set fire to the military registration and enlistment office, but did not report this to law enforcement agencies. The man tried to accomplish his plan on October 1, 2022, but was detained by members of the Russian National Guard.