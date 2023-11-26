Russian Ron Krivoi, liberated by the Palestinian Hamas movement, worked as a sound engineer at the Supernova music festival in southern Israel, which the movement attacked on October 7. An Israeli publication reported this on November 26 Times of Israel.

The Russian is 25 years old. He also has Israeli citizenship.

“Ron Krivoy, 25 years old, a citizen of Russia and Israel, was working at the Supernova music festival when he was kidnapped,” the material says.

As specified, at first the man managed to escape from Hamas fighters, he hid in a hole, but they still found him.

Earlier that day, Hamas announced the transfer of a hostage with Russian citizenship to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova noted that the Russian was released by Hamas outside the exchange list. It was about direct agreements between Russian representatives and the Palestinian movement. As she emphasized, the work will continue.

In total, 5-6 Russians are being held captive by Hamas as hostages. One of them is a woman.

In addition, Hamas also handed over a third group of hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross on November 26. It includes 17 people.

A temporary ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel came into force on the morning of November 24.

The aggravation of the situation in the Middle East began on October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.