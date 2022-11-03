“One missile was fired from the Gaza Strip … the missile was intercepted,” the army said in a statement, confirming the launch of the first projectile since the last conflict in the Strip in August between Israel and Islamic Jihad, which lasted for three days..

No one claimed responsibility for firing the rocket from the Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas.

The army later announced that three more rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip on Thursday evening, without reaching Israeli territory.

This comes in light of the escalation of violence in the West Bank, where Farouk Salameh, a leader of the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad, was killed.