Salzburg police said in a statement that while doing routine work in a rhino enclosure, a 33-year-old female guard was attacked by the animal “for reasons that are still unknown.”

She added, “The woman died of her injuries at the scene.”

While trying to drive the animal away, another 34-year-old guard was attacked by the same rhino, was seriously injured, and was taken to the hospital.

The park announced its closure on Tuesday.