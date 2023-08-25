The Associated Press quoted one of the officials, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity, as saying that the bombing corresponds to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s long history of trying to silence his opponents.

Officials did not provide any details about what caused the bombing, which is believed to have killed Prigozhin and several of his lieutenants in revenge for a rebellion that challenged the authority of the Russian president.

Details of the US report emerged as Putin, on Thursday, expressed his condolences to the families of the passengers on the plane, and hinted that they had made “grave mistakes”.