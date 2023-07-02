Mash: an explosion occurred in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, 200 meters from a military airfield

A powerful explosion occurred in the Krasnodar Territory. This is reported in Telegram-Mash channel.

According to preliminary information of the publication, the incident occurred in the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk. At this point, officials have yet to confirm reports of an explosion. At the same time, it is assumed that an attempt by unknown people to attack a fuel and lubricants depot located on the territory of a military airfield and 200 meters from the epicenter of the explosion could have been prevented in the region. It is alleged that a missile was shot down by Russian air defense systems.

Mash also publishes a video showing the aftermath of a possible attack. The video shows a photo of a huge crater in the field after the explosion. In addition, eyewitness records are shown. People filmed from the windows of houses as a tall column of smoke rises in the distance.

Earlier on Sunday, July 2, the head of the Russian border region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Ukraine had been shot down in the Belgorod district of the Belgorod region. Another UAV attack was repelled in the region. As a result, the Russian military was able to shoot down an aircraft-type drone.

On July 1, an explosion thundered in Melitopol. The city administration reported that the Russian air defense system had worked. “The city is under reliable protection,” the authorities said. Shortly before this, it also became known about an explosion in Nikolaev, located in southern Ukraine.