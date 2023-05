Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 5:19 p.m.



| Updated 17:53h.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Ghriba synagogue, located on the Tunisian tourist island of Djerba, was the target of a new attack on Tuesday. A member of the National Guard stood in front of the temple, the oldest of its kind in Africa, when hundreds of faithful were participating in …

This content is exclusive for subscribers