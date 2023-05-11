Last year one of the most demanding games in terms of graphics was released, A Plague Tale: Requiem, which surprised the fans in every possible way, only that it was due to a technical detail that many thought had been forgotten. And now, the developer team confirms that a new update has arrived in the game.

This is neither more nor less than the performance mode, which allows the title to run at 60 frames per second, but of course, it will leave aside the issue of graphics a bit in order to fulfill the task. The best thing is that you won’t have to wait any time, since the patch is already available on all the platforms where the video game was released.

Rat game just got even better.#APlagueTaleRequiem‘s Performance Mode is live, with a 60 FPS mode for PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as additional graphic options for PC! pic.twitter.com/czYplldfqt —Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) May 10, 2023

The rat game just got even better. #APlagueTaleRequiem’s ​​Performance Mode is live, with a 60 FPS mode for PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as additional graphics options for PC!

It is worth mentioning that at the moment the video game has interesting discounts in stores. I’m talking about Steam and consoles, so it doesn’t hurt to take a look, because according to the critics, it is a game that is worth visiting.

Remember that the game is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and pc.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: For many who haven’t played it yet, you have the opportunity to jump right into this update on the first lap. It took a long time to implement it, but at least it arrived.