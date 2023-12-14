Taking a shower is one of the fundamental aspects, whether with hot or cold water, relaxing for a few minutes is one of the small pleasures in life. Especially in summer, when being able to cool off in the heat to cope with the high temperatures is essential.

However, although showers prevent bad odor and some diseases, experts from Harvard University warn that the widespread habit of passing through the shower tray every day is not good from a dermatological and They say that it is advisable to shower about four times a week.

Furthermore, not only is the frequency with which we shower in the spotlight, sponges are also closely monitored for the problems they can cause in the dermis and epidermis. This gadget, designed to offer more complete hygiene, has caused some debate about its use. One of them was unleashed by tiktoker Carlos García (@carliyoelnervio) when he discovered that some people choose not to use them.

Already at that time, the well-known TikTok pharmacist @Farmaceuticofernandez gave a series of recommendations on how sponges should not be used since when you shower you do not have to exfoliate with your sponge which can end up damaging your skin.

Is it better to shower with or without a sponge?



Farmacéutico Fernández has shared a video with which he puts an end to this debate. When faced with this question, this professional responds that “it is better to keep horsehair gloves, brushes and sponges away from the skin since when they rub they can cause erosion that can cause irritation”, information along the same lines as what he already mentioned. the previous video.

However, this is not the only reason why it is advisable to do without these objects. As he explains, sponges “facilitate the appearance of certain types of infections” since these objects are like a “vacation 'resort' for bacteria.” The reason why these microorganisms proliferate so well is that “they are always moist and full of dead cells.”

In addition, he also recognizes that it is “curious” that “an item that is considered hygienic is the least hygienic in your entire house”, but the fact is that in a sponge “there are more bacteria than in a toilet.” Therefore, his recommendation is to leave this object aside and soap up with your hands.