Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Two people were rescued from the sea in two different events, one of them died despite having provided first aid on the spot by elements of the Aquatic Rescue Squad of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

It was mentioned that in one of the cases the rescued person no longer had vital signs and despite that, one of them was transferred to a private clinic in the Golden Zone and the second one was transferred to the General Hospital, still alive.

The first case occurred in the area of beach known as Camino al Mar where a person in an apparent drunken state had already been taken out twice and where finally he could not be rescued alivewas pulled from the sea but the paramedics could no longer save his life, despite that he was taken to a nearby private clinic where he was declared dead, without revealing his identity or his origin.

A person dies after being rescued from the sea in Mazatlan | Photo: Discussion

The second rescue was on Avenida del Mar at the Miramar Hotel where the person was rescued by elements of the Aquatic Rescue Squad and was later treated by Red Cross paramedics who transferred him to receive medical care at the “Martiano Carvajal” General Hospital. ”, where he was treated in the emergency room, without revealing his state of health or his identity.