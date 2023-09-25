Mahmoud Lolo, inventor of a mobile desalination unit for drinking water, says: “This advanced desalination station can be operated on only one solar panel. It consumes 10% electricity compared to traditional stations that consume no less than 10 panels. Also, this advanced station works on any water source.” “.

Although the traditional desalination plants, one of which Mahmoud showed us in Gaza schools while he was working on maintaining them, have the same production capacity as the desalination unit he invented, these traditional plants rely on groundwater wells for desalination and consume about three thousand watts per hour compared to only 300 watts needed. Innovative desalination unit.

Mahmoud added to Sky News Arabia: “Our advanced water desalination plant does not require a water well and does not require electricity. If it were installed in this school, we would provide students with pure and safe water all the time and without interruption.”

This advanced innovation for desalinating drinking water qualified Mahmoud to obtain funding from the German Development Agency to establish his own water desalination company in cooperation with the Palestinian Employment Fund, whose representatives stressed the feasibility of the project in addressing the problem of water pollution in Gaza and saving energy consumption.

Ramadan Abu Luli, project coordinator at the Palestinian Employment Fund, says: “Gaza suffers from a scarcity of potable water and a scarcity of energy sources and materials, so these projects come mainly to alleviate these problems and reduce the financial burdens on the citizen.”

The project owner and its financiers hope that universities, schools, kindergartens, and human communities in residential towers will benefit from it.

This innovation for desalinating drinking water through this mobile unit recorded a qualitative leap in the field of green economy and renewable energy in Gaza, adding moral value to its owner in addition to the technical achievements he achieved in the field of water desalination.

