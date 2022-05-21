“The holiday pay is being spent again. The corona brake is off. In previous years we saw that 40 percent did not want to or could not spend it, now that is only a third. We are less hesitant about spending holiday money. Allocating the holiday money for the holiday is back to one. 60 percent of people use it for that. About a quarter of the people save the money”, says ING economist Marten van Garderen, who has been monitoring the spending of the holiday money for years.