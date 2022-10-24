The artistic scene in Sudan this year only witnessed the emergence of more than 100 young singers of both sexes, performing songs described by many observers as “far from public taste”.

Musician and art critic, Abu Bakr Sayed Ahmed, attributes the phenomenon of the increase of this art to “the absence of censorship over artistic works, and the absence of clear foundations for organizing the art scene.”

Sayed Ahmed told Sky News Arabia: “When censorship is absent, chaos prevails, and this applies to the artistic scene, which is currently crowded with artists who do not observe the simplest rules of respect for art, and therefore present works that do not rise to be art in the true sense.”

Sayed Ahmed points out that “the fact that low-key artists have broad fan bases does not express their love for that art they listen to, as much as it is an expression of the state of frustration prevailing in Sudanese society, in light of the current conditions in the country.”

The art critic warns of “the great negative effects that this type of kitsch has on the rich artistic heritage that characterizes Sudan.”

In the same context, artist Seif Al-Jamaa believes that “the most worrying thing about the spread of the kitsch phenomenon is the musical and poetic chaos that accompanies it.”

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the artist stresses the “necessity to put an end to this phenomenon, because of the danger it may pose to the sober artistic scene,” according to his opinion.

Saif al-Jamaa says that “Sudan is characterized by diversity and a rich cultural heritage that helped create different types of folk singing, whose reputation and splendor transcended the borders of the country and became sung by other African countries.”

New colors of songs have sparked controversy in Sudanese society. Often, rising singers rely on simple words that express a specific situation, which many see as coming in a “descending language” and “sometimes containing polemics or quarrels that reflect a disagreement with a character.”

Among the new singers, there are female singers known as “Al-Qunat”, most of whom come from simple backgrounds, but they defend what they offer and reject criticism of this type of art.

The young singer, Intisar Atbara, told “Sky News Arabia” that most of the criticism of young people’s singing is “generalized in many cases, because there are new artists who sing for a specific goal or to communicate a specific idea.”

A large segment of children, adolescents and young people share their love for this singing, which is more widespread in the “henna” parties, which are held for the newlyweds before the wedding night.

But on the other hand, a large segment deplores this type of singing and considers it an “exotic culture and a danger to society”, or at least it sees it as a “distortion of lyrical hearing.” This segment includes a segment of young people as well, such as Adel Ali, who is 25 years old.

Ali confirms to “Sky News Arabia”, that “low singing does not cheer up and does not address feelings, so it is more like artistic chaos that suits those looking for absurd dance.”

But on the other hand, university student Samira Sharif defends this type of art, and tells “Sky News Arabia” that her generation is looking for the new in everything, and “it cannot be locked in an old artistic mold.”