Since its debut nearly a decade ago, Grand Theft Auto V it has played host to endless mods, some far more detailed and impressive than others. Such is the case with this recent mod that basically turns the sandbox from RockstarGames in a new installment of Batman Arkham. We say this because said mod includes unique combat animations, gadgets, weapons and yes, even the batmobile.

The mod in question is named JUlioNIB’s Batman Script Mod and allows users to wear different costumes of the hero or even walk like an unmasked Bruce Wayne. Here you can see it in action:

In addition to everything mentioned above, users can also use 12 different vehicles from Batmanincluding the 1989 Batmobile and the tumbling of the trilogy of The Dark Knight. Each of them comes equipped with their own arsenal of weapons.

On the side of the gadgets, Batman you can use the Batarangequipped with remote control games Arkhamas well as a Grappling Hookelectrified gloves and even a spear of kryptonite in case you meet Superman flying in The Saints.

The mod is currently in pre-release, and is available to all subscribers of the page patreon of its creator. for now, JulyNIB He’ll be focusing on other projects, but hopefully, he’ll be back working on this Batman mod soon.

And in related news, remember that GTA V It has already received a release date for its next-gen version and you can find out by clicking on the following link.

Publisher’s note: Although Gotham Knights doesn’t look bad at all, I would have much preferred a direct sequel to the Arkham series. I think the canceled concept of being able to play as Damian Wayne had potential, but it seems that Rocksteady has no intention of returning to this franchise anymore.

Via: IGN