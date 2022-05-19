EP MURCIA. Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:07



The National Police has dismantled a plot accused of dedicating itself to obtaining residence permits for foreigners through the celebration of marriages of convenience between Spanish citizens and non-EU citizens. These were arranged mainly in the Justice of the Peace of Santa Pola. The network, whose alleged brain was a lawyer based in Elche, had been operating since 2017 in Alicante and Murcia.

‘Operation PolaSanta’ has been going on for three years. It is now settled with the arrest of 129 people and the detection of 72 allegedly illegal links that gave rise to 51 residence permits. For these procedures, the contracting parties paid up to 10,000 euros, according to sources from the body.

The alleged ringleader supposedly “meticulously” instructed the contracting parties for marriage interviews. The suspects face crimes of falsehood, against the rights of foreigners…