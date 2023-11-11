The Nazi soldier Richard Dudda, a key figure in the book ‘My German Father’ (Asteroid Books), by Ricardo Dudda. RICARDO DUDDA personal file

This time a comic is ranked as our book of the week. Is about The sky in the head, with script by Antonio Altarriba, drawings by Sergio García and colors by Lola Moral. A brilliant approach to terrible odysseys, as it puts a face to the lives of thousands and thousands of immigrants who risk their lives every year in the search for a hopeless dream, a mirage that is only reflected on the coasts of Europe. In this case, the comic tries to remove the reader from the anesthetizing world of the tragic news that appears daily on television news. To do this, it narrates the adventure of a child soldier from the moment he is exploited in the coltan mines until he arrives in Spain.

Controversy returns again with the Planeta awards, year after year questioned for the supposed low quality of the award-winning titles, despite the fact that their announcement alone already turns them into best-sellers. Jordi Gracia is in charge of reviewing The maid’s daughters, by Sonsoles Ónega, the novel winner of a prize worth one million euros in 2023. “The feeling of ridicule is suffocating (…) Someone has lost the nerve to reward a school essay of disturbing crudeness,” writes our critic. And the Planeta finalist novel is not spared either, The blood of the fatherby Alfonso Goizueta, who will take 200,000 euros.

Another notable title is cursed rabbit, by Bora Chung, with fables that delve into the fantastic from a very personal vision of the South Korean author. In addition, Babelia’s critics also review this week my german fatherby Ricardo Dudda; The difficult light, by Tomás González; Epistolary. Family letters. Letters of senescence. Nameless letters. scattered cards, by Francesco Petrarca; essay History of the Spanish right, by Pedro Carlos González Cuevas; and, in the field of poetry, Open all night. new poems, by Charles Bukowski; and General cleaningby Eva Vaz.

