Investigators opened a criminal case under the article on murder after the disappearance of a 17-year-old resident of the city of Rtishchevo in the Saratov region. This was announced on January 22 on the official website regional department of the RF IC.

“A criminal case has been initiated on the fact of the disappearance of a minor on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”),” the press service of the Investigative Committee says in the material.

On January 14, a 17-year-old girl left a technical school in the city of Rtishchevo, Saratov Region, and disappeared; her whereabouts are still unknown.

Investigators organized a search, which was joined by the local LizaAzert squad. The situation was taken under control by the chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin.

At the same time, on January 22, a video message from a 17-year-old missing girl was published on the website of one of the Internet publications. In it, she said that she had not been subjected to illegal actions by third parties. Investigators continue to search for the teenager.

Earlier on Saturday, it became known that 11-year-old Bogdan F., who had disappeared the day before, was found alive in Kirov. Details of what happened to the child were not disclosed.