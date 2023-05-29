Monday, May 29, 2023, 3:12 p.m.



A motorist died this Monday afternoon after suffering a traffic accident on the AP-7 motorway (Alicante-Vera), in the municipality of San Javier. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. when the motorcycle collided with a truck at kilometer 779 of the aforementioned road.

Patrols from the Local Police, Civil Guard and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with toilets from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 moved to the scene of the events. Upon arrival, the injured person (male, age not specified) had passed away.