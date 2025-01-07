The Lleida Court will judge a man who faces 5 years in prison for the crime of sexual assault of a minor. The events occurred on August 21, 2021 in Balaguer, when the 15-year-old girl knocked on the defendant’s door to return a cat that had fallen in a yard. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, he grabbed her and tried to touch her and kiss her, but she managed to flee.

If the man is convicted, the prosecutor proposes expelling him from the country when he serves two-thirds of his sentence. Besides, asks that you not be able to get closer than 100 meters to the girl nor communicate with her for 5 years, that she completes 5 years of probation and that she compensates the victim with 3,000 euros.

The trial will be held on January 15.