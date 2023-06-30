Molina de Segura shields itself against the proliferation of mosquitoes. For this, the City Council has intensified these days the fumigation tasks throughout the municipal area. Thus, “the operators double the means in order to achieve results that significantly increase the well-being of the population,” says the mayor of Molina de Segura, José Ángel Alfonso.

The fumigation and disinfection tasks are being coordinated by the Public Health area. “The heavy rains recorded in recent weeks have caused a great hatching, with a very high infestation rate, which was causing serious problems for the residents of the municipality,” says the municipal councilor. For this reason, “the

Public Health operators increase their efforts and means to end these insects, “he says.

The workers deploy a device morning and afternoon in the most affected areas, such as the Altorreal and El Chorrico urbanizations, where the Belmonte Ambiental company carried out several raids this week to locate mosquito sources and fumigate the most critical points. The Councilor for Health, Carlos Perelló, accompanied the workers this week to supervise the fumigation tasks.

“The residents of the Altorreal and El Chorrico urbanizations called us to alert them to the problem they were suffering with the proliferation of mosquitoes, so we did not hesitate to get down to work from the very beginning,” Perelló highlighted.