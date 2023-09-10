Who was going to tell Carmen María García Paredes that her partner, now engaged, would stand in the middle of the Great Moors and Christians Parade at the Murcia Fair to take a step further in their relationship. The Christian troops of the San Juan de Jerusalem squad starred in one of the most emotional moments on Saturday night.

As if it were a scene from a movie, Ismael Fuentes Rubio could not miss the opportunity to ask his girlfriend for her hand in a way that he will never forget. When the Christian group was parading at the Plaza de Santa Isabel, in the heart of Murcia, the gentleman knelt in the middle of the street and, encouraged by his companions, asked his beloved to marry him.

After the cheers of the spectators, Carmen María, through tears, said ‘yes’ to her future husband. But this emotional moment was not only seen by the people who attended the parade, many followed the request from home, since the cameras of the regional channel, La 7, broadcast it live.

When the reporter asked the fiancée if she accepted the proposal, she stated: “Yes, of course. As if to say no. She excitedly continued with the parade, unable to avoid the smiles and looks of excitement that she exchanged with her companions. She even went so far as to show the alliance on camera.

The fortieth anniversary of the Moors and Christians of Murcia did not leave anyone indifferent with its display of floats. A nod to the history of the city that remembers its battles, a show full of feathers, shine, glitter and, now also, love.