A subject was arrested in Paraguay accused of spreading without authorization on the web, as if it were a reality showimages of the cameras closed circuit installed in a home whose owner reported the case after being alerted about the fact, the prosecutor of the case, Irma Llanos, reported this Tuesday.

The official explained to the channel NPY that the images were spread on a page that shows “closed circuits from around the world.” “Online they were all the cameras in the entire home of this lady; That is to say, for more than two years his privacy was totally exposed,” said Llanos.

According to the prosecutor, Internet users could follow the victim “when she showered, when she got dressed, when she slept with her husband“. Llanos considered that this is a “serious case” and called on the users of the surveillance cameras to take security measures.

The individual investigated, 32 years old, was in charge of installing the cameras in the home, Llanos stated. Furthermore, it was detected thatThe suspect’s email and cell phone number were linked to the application of closed circuit. However, the investigation, the official detailed, is still “incipient.”

In a statement, the Public Ministry indicated that the subject has been accused of the “alleged dissemination of intimate images on adult content pages.”