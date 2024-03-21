A resident of the Granada town of Las Gabias (22,829 inhabitants), seven kilometers from the capital, barricaded himself in his home around one in the afternoon this Thursday and threatened to blow up the block with one or several cylinders. of butane that he claims to have. The man has refused to be arrested by the Civil Guard, who had come to arrest him following numerous complaints from neighbors who have claimed for years that he constantly threatens and bothers them, according to the newspaper. Ideal.

According to sources from the Civil Guard, the man was outside his house when the agents approached him. Before they arrested him, he ran out, entered the building and blocked access. The Civil Guard has informed Europa Press that the man is not armed and that he is alone in the house. Shortly after the start of the incident, Vista Granada Street began to fill with fire personnel, the Civil Guard and Tedax, the experts in explosives deactivation.

According to the newspaper ideal, this is a man about whom neighbors have filed up to 40 complaints for having caused more or less serious inconvenience in just one month. Among other things, the man has walked around the block with a knife, caused damage to the garage and written threatening letters to some of the 30 neighbors who live together and left them in their mailbox. Before the action of the Civil Guard, the neighbors had shown the local newspaper their concern about the “accumulation of butane cylinders”, both inside and outside the residence.