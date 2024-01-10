Two shots broke the calm of the morning of January 2 in the La Paz neighborhood of San Roque (Cádiz). Salvi, a 33-year-old businessman with nightlife businesses in Campo de Gibraltar, was in the living room on the ground floor of his house when an unknown person shot him twice with a shotgun, one in the head and another in the stomach. that ended up ending his life. The main person investigated for this crime was arrested during the afternoon of this past Tuesday, after the Civil Guard managed to link this event with an argument that the victim and murderer had days ago.

The event occurred around 9:45 in the morning last Tuesday, January 2, at which time Emergencies 112 of Andalusia received a call alerting them to sounds of gunshots on La Ermita street, an area of ​​houses. ground floor and semi-detached houses in the town of Campo de Gibraltar. When the health services arrived they found the victim on the sofa in the living room of his home with the two fatal shots. The health workers could only confirm the death of the man, Salvi as he was known to those close to him.

The first hypotheses pointed to an argument that occurred a few days before New Year's Eve between the victim and the now detained man in which the second threatened the first with a shotgun. “They had a pretty strong discussion,” say sources close to the case. During these last few days, agents from the Command in Algeciras have “gathered sufficient evidence to proceed with the arrest and bringing him to justice,” according to sources from the Armed Institute. So far no further information about the suspect has been released.

The arrest of the alleged murderer occurred this past Tuesday afternoon. Throughout that day, investigators carried out a series of searches in different homes to find the shotgun that had supposedly been used for the event. This Wednesday morning the Civil Guard confirmed the discovery of the firearm with which the man allegedly fired the shots through a window near the sofa where the victim was.

Investigators are now trying to determine the reason that led to the argument and the suspect's subsequent revenge. Although at first it was considered that the event was linked to a settling of accounts, the agents are more considering the possibility that the origin of the fatal disagreement is related to personal relationships between them. Salvi was known in San Roque and the Campo de Gibraltar area for his role as a night businessman, since he ran two nightlife venues in the region.

