Cajeme, Sonora.- A man identified as “El Kikio” was arrested in the city of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, as he was probably responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old womanwhich was carrying out a live on Facebook, on Ciudad ObregonSonora.

According to information from the Sonora Prosecutor's Office, on December 4, 2023, the 16 year old victimtogether with a friend, was broadcasting a live video on Facebook outside a home in the Ampliación Alameda neighborhood.

From one moment to the next, “El Kikio” arrived on a bicycle, accompanied by another already identified subject, and He shot the victim, who had his back turned.

After the attack, heThe two men ran away, leaving the bicycle on the street and later getting into a car to escape the scene.

From that moment on, personnel from the Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency (AMIC) carried out the pertinent investigations, getting the Judge to grant a arrest warrant against Javier Enrique, which was executed this Wednesday March 6 in the city of Los Mochisin the state of Sinaloa, in collaboration with the Attorney General's Office of the neighboring State.

The Kikio was transferred from Los Mochis to CajemeSonora, where he was presented at a hearing for the crime of qualified homicide with premeditation, treachery and advantageon whom the precautionary measure of justified preventive detention was imposed.

Finally, the Sonora Prosecutor's Office indicated that the connection to the process was pending after the defendant's defense requested to extend the term for its resolution.