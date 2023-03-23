A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck northern Papua New Guinea

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
papua new guinea
Papua New Guinea
The island is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic activity.
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the north coast of Papua New Guinea on Thursdaywithout the authorities having reported moments on possible victims or material damage.
He United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity in the world, located the hypocenter of the tremor at a depth of 131 kilometers, according to the agency’s preliminary data on the earthquake, which occurred at 11:17 local time (00.17 GMT).
The closest population to the earthquake is the city of Angoram, seat of the homonymous district and located about 45 kilometers southeast of the epicenter of the earthquake.
NOW 🔴| M5.7 EARTHQUAKE IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA 🇵🇬
⌚️UTC time: 00:17 am (03/23/2023)
📌Epicenter: 45 km southeast of Angoram
🔻Depth: 131 km
*Source: USGS pic.twitter.com/usjmlXsYm6
– Earthquakes News (@AlertaDeSismos) March 23, 2023
Papua New Guinea sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activity that is shaken by about 7,000 tremors a yearmost of them moderate.
On February 26, 2018, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake caused more than a hundred deaths and more than half a million homeless in the Highlands region of Papua New Guinea.
EFE
