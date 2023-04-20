Over the course of 18 years, researchers monitored the drinking habits of more than 15,000 Americans, with an average age of 61.

The study team found that those who drank more than one soft drink a day were five times more likely to die early.

The researchers found that those who drank up to six cups of coffee a day had a 26 percent lower risk of premature death, with a 21 percent decrease for those who drank similar amounts of tea.

The team found that those who chose to drink more coffee and tea after being diagnosed with diabetes had an 18 percent lower risk of premature death.

Dr Lu Ma said: “Coffee contains beneficial components that may reduce inflammation, and tea is a good source of catechins, which have anti-inflammatory properties.”