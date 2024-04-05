Christopher Jenkins was studying illustration in London when Disney Feature Animation was hiring for 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit?' Since then, he hasn't stopped. 'The Little Mermaid', 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' are some of his works. “I was in the right place,” recalls the writer, illustrator and effects animator. 'A lucky cat' is his most recent work. The story, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, introduces us to Beckett, a spoiled and selfish cat who boasts of his good luck until he loses his ninth life.. The animated film premieres on April 11.

What was the biggest inspiration behind the film?

Initially, my lifelong love and constant collection of animals served as inspiration for a cartoon about an arrogant cat who turns into many different animals. The humor of a cat's attempt to remain aloof under all circumstances started it off, but the deeper message, the connection all pet owners feel with their animals, brought the story into much greater focus. The animals we bring into our homes are only here for a short time, but their presence greatly changes our lives.

What is the message you want to convey?

The message of this movie is actually quite simple: you only have one life, so live it well and love better. Beckett's journey is to learn that, when she lives and loves herself with all her heart, one life is truly enough.

Who is it addressed to?

It has something for every family and generation to watch and enjoy together. That being said, the joy I feel watching younger children laugh is priceless. Being able to achieve that kind of joy without complications is pure magic.

Why do you think it is necessary to tell this story?

At first glance, watching a cat deal with the ignominy of being other lesser animals is great comedic fun. On a deeper level, I believe that, in a time of such cynicism as ours, the film unashamedly strikes a chord and presents a message of selfless hope.

What was the biggest challenge in making this film?

It was a huge creative challenge to plan everything in advance, so that there were no cost overruns. While rewriting the film, I had to imagine what would be cool to see and then fight with myself over what could be achieved with our relatively small budget. Ultimately, though, it led to a film that tells a beautiful story, without trying too hard to impress with fireworks and special effects. This is unusual for animation.

How do you want people to feel after watching it?

When the audience leaves the theater, I would like them to feel emotionally warm, humorously exhausted and ready to return to see it again.

What did the critics say at Sundance?

The specialized press that attended the festival in January praised Jenkins' animated film. Variety said it “is made with enough panache to work well in the rest of the world.” Screendaily deemed it “turns a clever idea into a purring success.” IndieWire described it as “oddly endearing.” Dealine, for his part, highlighted that “Christopher Jenkins creates a cozy, homely world that is quite refreshing after the recent trend of creating fairy tale kingdoms in faraway places.”

