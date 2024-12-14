It happened twice in a row and, although it was only noticeable for an instant, many of us Catalans recognized that look. A chill ran through me. On the last day against Betis, when the team was racing against the clock to avoid tying the game after a desperate, stupid penalty by De Jong on Vitor Roque, something different happened: when the game was covered in clouds, the shine in the eyes by Lamine Yamal changed. At only 17 years old, he emerged as a leader and displayed a recital of dribbles and assists that led to Ferran Torres’ goal. Yamal’s face of despair after the 2-2 final against Betis, with no time for reaction, took me on a trip to nostalgia. That sad look, frustrated by a tie that I thought was avoidable, I had seen before.

On Wednesday, against Dortmund, he appeared again. After the Germans tied, Rocafonda’s team rebelled again as only leaders know how to do. He put the team on his back and stopped time with a magical assist to Torres.

It wasn’t just Lamine Yamal, that look was Messi’s; For years, it happened like this

In Yamal’s satisfied joy, now enough for victory, I also saw a familiar grimace. And then it dawned on me. It wasn’t just Lamine Yamal, that look was Messi’s.

For years, it happened like this. When the team was capsizing and shipwreck was a possibility, Messi took a step forward and the team gave him the ball to save himself. The Argentine knew that he was capable of turning the score around and, if he didn’t succeed, his incredulous frustration after the final whistle would incite his teammates. Yamal is now that salvation.

Lamine Yamal, during last week’s Betis-Barça match Lars Baron/Getty

Or almost.

All those who have seen the young culé star in the lower categories add a nuance. “If now it is decisive, wait until he starts scoring goals.”

Because the Blaugrana number 19, who is already vital for his incredible dribbles and assists, has enormous room for improvement in front of goal. Not because his numbers are bad, he has five in this League, but because of his tremendous potential. Yamal grew up embracing the goal. In eleven years at La Masia, he was a killer of rival goals and scored 357 goals in 249 games. His figures – it is true that with seasons of more than 70 goals in children, but also with other pandemics that reduced his numbers – warn that he has the goal inoculated in his blood.

With a few tenths more calm against the rival goalkeeper, Yamal can be even more. It’s dizzying to think about it.

It is true that scoring many goals in lower categories does not have to be reproduced in the elite – Bojan or Kubo were killer when they were little and their aim with the older ones went downhill – but there is something about Yamal that allows you to dream that you still have to climb a step: that look in the middle of the storm that screams: with me lowering your arms will never be an option. Soon he will be the one to score the goal.