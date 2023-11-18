Secret Mode congratulated indie developer Max Inferno on selling 999,999 copies Of A Little to the Left one year after its launch on PC and Nintendo Switch, which took place in November 2022. Considering the time that has passed from the announcement to the writing of this news, we can safely say that it has sold more than one million copies.

Constant support

Since launch, Max Inferno has continued to add levels to the game. To be precise, 18 have been added, often linked to seasonal events such as Christmas, Easter and Halloween. Note that they were all launched for free and that the latest update was released last October.

Furthermore, a premium DLC called A Little to the Left: Cupboards and Drawerswhich contained more than 25 extra levels and multi-level puzzles.

In short, we are faced with a success story in the indie field, for a genre that continues to prove to be much loved, despite being outside the general discourse. Evidently there are many people who when they think about video games just want to relax, and titles like A Little to the Left respond exactly to this need. Read our review for more details.